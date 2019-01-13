Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur remembers Guru Gobind Singh

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 9:18 PM

The chief minister said, "We should read the history of these great men and saints who established ideal society."

Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh CM, Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Singh Sabha GurudwaraThe chief minister said, “We should read the history of these great men and saints who established ideal society.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Sunday religion is the very essence of society and respect towards it is important. Thakur paid obeisance at Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara here. Speaking at a function organised by the Gurudwara on the auspicious occasion of 352nd Prakashotsva of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, he said the spiritual leader made great contributions to religion, society and the country.

The teachings of Guru Gobind Singh are extremely relevant today, he opined. The chief minister said, “We should read the history of these great men and saints who established ideal society.”

Later, the president of Guru Singh Sabha Jaswinder Singh honoured the chief minister with ‘saropa’ and sword. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Balbir Verma, Deputy Mayor MC, Shimla, Rakesh Sharma attended the function.

