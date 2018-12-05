Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur flags off mobile van for spreading online banking awareness

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 8:14 PM

Jai Ram Thakur, himachal pradeshJai Ram Thakur (ANI)

Aimed at promoting digital banking, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday flagged off the mobile van of the HP State Cooperative Bank from his official residence here.

The mobile van is equipped with an ATM, TV screen, CCTV, sound system and publicity material, a spokesperson said.

The chief minister said, “The initiative by the State Cooperative Bank would go a long-way in spreading awareness and promoting digital financial literacy in the rural areas of the state.”

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had provided financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh for the purchase of this mobile van, he added.

The van will visit remote areas to demonstrate various modernised banking services in order to bring maximum people under financial inclusion, he said.

This initiative will help in sensitising businessmen and customers on how to use digital payment system besides creating awareness among the users about the safety measures to be taken while using different banking technologies, the spokesperson added.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the bank for being pro-active and taking the initiative which would help in demonstration of ATM and RuPay card transaction etc.

