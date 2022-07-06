Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: At least 4 washed away in Kullu; landslides stall rescue operations

At least six were reported missing after flash floods, resulting from a cloudburst, swept away a bridge across River Parvati and wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu fistrict on Wednesday, officials said. According to the State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta, nearly six people went missing from the Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district early morning Wednesday, reported PTI.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma told PTI that at least four people are reported missing and a search operation is underway, even though the rescue efforts have been stalled because of landslides.

Here are the top highlights from the Himachal flash floods and landslides:

The Rudraprayag police told news agency ANI that coordinated efforts from the adjoining districts of Pauri and Tehri are underway in order to prevent traffic on the road as debris and huge rocks falling on Kedarnath Highway can prove deadly to travelers.

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway blocked as debris due to heavy rains continues to fall near Sirobgad. Its alternate route to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road has also been closed. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali. pic.twitter.com/9Y0CaZzS3T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2022

The Badrinath Highway has been blocked as debris, triggered by heavy rains, fall near Sirobgad. Alternate roads to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road have been shut down. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali, reported ANI.

A woman was reported dead and two others severely injured after a landslide at Dhalli, located on the outskirts of Shimla, a senior state disaster management official told PTI.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village: SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma pic.twitter.com/NQhq8o8JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Flash floods, triggered by heavy downpour, swept away parts of Manikaran valley in Kullu district, while damaging several houses and camping sites, Kullu SP told ANI.