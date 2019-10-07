Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Congress says govt machinery being misused in elections

The CM, too, is misusing the government machinery.” MP Viplav Thakur, Municipal Corporation Mayor Devendra Jaggi were among others present at the press conference

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday alleged that BJP flags are being flown at government buildings in the state and ahead of the bypolls, the government machinery is being misused under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Rathore said the situation of the country is not good today and it may get “worse” in the coming time. “In the name of privatization, the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states are selling government undertakings and properties,” he said at a press conference here.

Alleging that there is a total failure of law and order in the country and the state, Rathore said BJP leaders have been silent on issues of public interests. Drug abuse has increased in the state and the real drug dealers are beyond police control, he said. “It seems the drug and mining mafias have been enjoying the government protection,” the Congress leader charged. He said the plans implemented by the Congress government to develop Dharamshala city have come to an end and the “new schemes are not in sight”.

Rathore said the “people of Dharamshala have now understood that BJP governments are always ignoring the city”. He said, “The government machinery is being misused.

BJP flags are being flown at government buildings for which the Congress has lodged complaint with the Election Commission. The CM, too, is misusing the government machinery.” MP Viplav Thakur, Municipal Corporation Mayor Devendra Jaggi were among others present at the press conference.