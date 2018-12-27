Himachal Pradesh: Bus carrying students to PM Modi’s rally in Dharamshala overturns, 35 injured

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital, the district official said. (ANI)

Thirty-five students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning. The accident happened on a hilly road at Jawali, 37 km from Dharamshala.

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital, the district official said.

According to officials, students were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi’s ‘Jan Abhar Rally’ being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

The yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its left side at a foothill, clearly showing the impact of the accident.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several accidents of this nature and on the hill roads, vehicles moving down to the gorges are common. A government passenger bus fell into a gorge in Bilaspur district on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 23 others.

A survey by NGO Social Welfare Council of India, Himachal Pradesh witnesses an average of 3,000 accidents every year in which 1,000 people die and over 5,000 are injured.

In November, a bus fell down from Jalal bridge in Sirmaur district. Nine persons were killed in a tragic accident when the driver lost control and broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the river. In August, at least 11 people died on after a private vehicle fell into a gorge in Rani Nullah on the Manali-Leh Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

In April, thirty people, including 27 students, were killed when a private school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district.