Himachal Pradesh: Bus carrying students to PM Modi’s rally in Dharamshala overturns, 35 injured

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 3:58 PM

The yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its left side at a foothill, clearly showing the impact of the accident.

himachal pradesh, dharamshala, dharamshala modi live, नरेन्द्र मोदी, मोदी, modi news, modi in 2019, modi in dharmasthala, jai ram thakur, bjp news, aaj tak live tv karnataka government, modi live, news himachal, pm modi live, pm modi live today, dharamshala news, modi in dharmasthala, narendra modi in himachal, himachal live news, live news himachal, modi speech live, himachal pradesh government jobs, modi in himachal, live pm modi, modi live himachal, hp government jobs, modi live aaj tak, modi live news, modi rally live, student portal, himachal news, student database, school portal, school login, bus accident today morning, new year resolution for students, activities for students, school teacher and student, punjab kesari kangra, bus accident himachal, hp epass student login, we school student login, jm international school student login,Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital, the district official said. (ANI)

Thirty-five students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning. The accident happened on a hilly road at Jawali, 37 km from Dharamshala.

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital, the district official said.

According to officials, students were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi’s ‘Jan Abhar Rally’ being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ: RBI asks why don’t you pay money online; here’s what its digital payment survey wants to know

The yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its left side at a foothill, clearly showing the impact of the accident.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several accidents of this nature and on the hill roads, vehicles moving down to the gorges are common. A government passenger bus fell into a gorge in Bilaspur district on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 23 others.

A survey by NGO Social Welfare Council of India, Himachal Pradesh witnesses an average of 3,000 accidents every year in which 1,000 people die and over 5,000 are injured.

In November, a bus fell down from Jalal bridge in Sirmaur district. Nine persons were killed in a tragic accident when the driver lost control and broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the river. In August, at least 11 people died on after a private vehicle fell into a gorge in Rani Nullah on the Manali-Leh Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

In April, thirty people, including 27 students, were killed when a private school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Bus carrying students to PM Modi’s rally in Dharamshala overturns, 35 injured
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition