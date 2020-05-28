Himachal Pradesh: BJP chief Rajeev Bindal resigns amid allegations of corruption and bribery in Health department

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (left) with Rajeev Bindal. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal resigns: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajeev Bindal has resigned from his post “on the basis of moral grounds” amid a corruption probe into the procurement of medical supplies by the state government.

The resignation of Bindal, 65, comes a week after senior state health official Dr AK Gupta was arrested on corruption charges by the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. He was taken into custody following a probe into an audio clip of 43 seconds in which two men are purportedly heard discussing the handover of Rs 5 lakh.

Bindal has, however, denied any link to the case. The politician said that he resigned so that the probe is not influenced in any way.

“Recently, an audio clip of the director of health services went viral following which the state government took prompt action and the director was booked and arrested, and investigation by the vigilance bureau is on. Meanwhile, fingers were pointed at the BJP in an indirect way by some people,” Bindal said in his resignation letter.

Bindal was picked by BJP national president JP Nadda to head the party’s state unit in January. He was Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly at that time. The BJP said in a statement that JP Nadda has accepted Bindal’s resignation.

The development has left the ruling BJP red-faced as it comes amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition Congress attacked the BJP, saying corruption is rampant under the Jairam Thakur government. Congress’ Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajni Patil said that the person heard “offering the bribe” is a ruling party leader.

Bindal is a five-time MLA and a graduate of ayurvedic medicine and surgery (GAMS). He was elected MLA from Solan thrice and is currently serving a second term from Nahan.