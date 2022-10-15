Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP will return to power in state with two-third majority, says Amit Shah at rally

While addressing a public gathering in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur on Saturday, Hime Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP will return to power in the state with two-third majority. Shah’s public rally comes a day after the Election Commission of India announced the Assembly polls in the state for November 12. Shah also launched the BJP election campaign song ‘Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP sarkar’ at the rally.

According to ANI report, the Home Minister also targeted the Congress and said the grand old party’s only job is to create “quarrel among people” and “ignite fire”. “Congress cannot sit in peace without creating enmity among the people…But PM Modi works for development,” he said.

Shah further congratulated the Hati community of Himachal for getting the ST status, according to ANI report.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the Hati community’s struggle of 55 years for Tribal status. He understands their pain and he proudly says ‘Himachal is mine’ as he has an attachment to the people of the state,” ANI reported. The state’s CM Jairam Thakur, who was also present at the rally, said the introduction of a modern train like “Vande Bharat was no less than a dream for us”. “This has been accomplished by the double-engine government,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 to elect its next government and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday.

The term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023. Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017.