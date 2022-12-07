Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Fate of 412 candidates in fray to be decided tomorrow, counting begins at 8 AM

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result, Vote Counting Tomorrow: Results for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be announced on December 8, which will reveal whether the state bucks the anti-incumbency trend or re-elects the ruling party – something that has not happened after 1985. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women candidates, in 68 assembly constituencies. On the same day, the results for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will also be announced.

One can watch the Himachal Pradesh 2022 results on various websites, including https://eci.gov.in/ , https://results.eci.gov.in/ and one may also follow the official website of the Election Commission of India on Twitter, the user name of which is Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP), also https://www.facebook.com/ECI. The results coverage will also be aired on all TV channels, and also stay tuned to the Financial Express Online for the election results for Himachal Pradesh.

Prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, among others. Chief Minister Thakur is contesting from Seraj in Mandi while former BJP chief Satti is nominated from Una. Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj is contesting from Kasumpti, Congress CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli, ex-chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural, former HPCC chief and Campaign Committee chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun and Congress Manifesto Committee chief Dhani Ram Shandil in Solan.

Both BJP and Congress camps are learnt to have been in touch with independent candidates who might play a key role in the event of a close contest, predicted in several exit polls, with a slender edge to the BJP. The BJP has bucked the trend in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand by repeating its state governments there, and is hoping to repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh, which is also the home state of BJP national president J P Nadda.

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.