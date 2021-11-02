Himachal Pradesh, Assam Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes underway for Mandi Lok Sabha, eight assembly seats

In Assam, 31 candidates are in the fray, of whom eight each are in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra and four in Mariani.

Himachal Pradesh, Assam Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Counting of votes for Mandi Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats spread across Himachal Pradesh and Assam is underway in the states today. An estimated 73.38 per cent of electors voted in bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam on October 30. The assembly constituencies are Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. The Bhabanipur seat had recorded the highest voter turnout of 78 per cent, followed by Gossaigaon (77.37 per cent), Thowra (75.07 per cent) and Mariani (69.81 per cent) and Tamulpur (67.88 per cent). In Himachal Pradesh, the Jubbal-Kotkhai seat registered the highest polling percentage of 78.75 while the lowest voter turnout of 57.73 per cent was recorded in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The polling percentage in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai were 66.2, 64.97 and 78.75 respectively.

In Assam, 31 candidates are in the fray, of whom eight each are in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra and four in Mariani. The five seats fell vacant due to resignations and the deaths of legislators. The BJP has fielded its candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all five. The prominent contestants include Rupjyoti Kurmi, Sushanta Borgohain, Phanidhar Talukdar (all BJP); Luhit Konwar and Jowel Tudu (both Congress); Jubbar Ali and Khairul Anam Khandakar (both AIUDF) and Jiron Basumatary of the UPPL. In Himachal Pradesh, a direct contest is expected between the ruling BJP and the Congress on all the seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai, where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is also in the fray as an Independent. A direct contest is expected in Mandi between Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur of the BJP. A total of six candidates, including Ambika Shyam of the Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of the Himachal Jankranti Party and Independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi, are in the fray in Mandi.