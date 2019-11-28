Himachal Pradesh: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to attend BJP government’s 2nd anniversary function

By: |
Shimla | Published: November 28, 2019

BJP's national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also attend the public rally being held at the historic Ridge Maidan where Thakur had been sworn in as the chief minister on December 27 two years ago, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government’s second anniversary function here on December 27, a senior official said on Thursday. BJP’s national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also attend the public rally being held at the historic Ridge Maidan where Thakur had been sworn in as the chief minister on December 27 two years ago, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi said.

Baldi presided over the preparatory meeting for the event on Wednesday. A ground breaking ceremony of projects, which were signed with investors at the Global Investors’ Meet held in the hill-state earlier this month, would be organised as part of the celebrations, he said.

