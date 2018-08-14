Himachal Pradesh: 19 killed in flood triggered by cloudburst

Image Courtesy: ANI

In Himachal Pradesh, 19 people have died since Sunday evening, as the rains lashed various parts of the state due to cloudburst. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Solan district – 8; closely followed by the Mandi district of the state. The cloudburst happened in Katagala village of Kullu district, which also caused flash flood which damaged two houses. A PTI report has also stated that interim relief was distributed by the district administrations to the affected families.

Another IndiaToday report stated that four people were buried alive in Kandaghat Town, due to landslides occurred by the cloudburst. It also stated that six national highways have been blocked due to landslides; whereas over 900 other state roads have been damaged.

According to IMD forecast, there are no chances of heavy rainfall in the next five days, in Himachal Pradesh. The state government has also instructed all educational institutions in twelve districts of the state to remain shut, as a precautionary measure. Due to the erratic weather, BJP President Amit Shah’s Shimla visit has also been postponed. The Ridge Road of Shimla has also developed cracks due to the incessant rainfall, which is reportedly the second highest in the state in 117 years. The tourists have also been requested by the state government to postpone their visits.