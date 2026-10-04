Financial assistance worth Rs 5.78 crore was distributed to 1,471 registered construction workers and their dependents in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday under the state’s building workers welfare board. The amount, released at Nogli in Rampur, supports widows, differently-abled and needy families, as well as children pursuing higher education, marriage and other essential needs.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government is committed to ensuring welfare benefits reach workers “in a transparent and hassle-free manner” and strengthening social security for construction workers and their families.

The distribution was carried out under the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB).

According to official statements, the beneficiaries included:

Widows, single women, destitute and ‘Divyang’ (differently-abled) women receiving housing support. Children of registered workers getting help for higher and technical education. Families receiving marriage assistance. Households affected by accidental deaths, along with maternity/paternity benefits and support for girl children and disabled dependents.

CM Sukhu said the state government is committed to making sure welfare benefits reach workers and other vulnerable sections “in a transparent and hassle-free manner”. He added that the government is working to strengthen social security for construction workers and their families so that eligible people get help on time.

रामपुर बुशहर के नोगली में जनसभा को संबोधित किया। हिमाचल की समृद्धि का रास्ता गांवों से होकर गुज़रेगा। इसी सोच के साथ बजट में ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को प्राथमिकता दी है, ताकि गांवों में आमदनी और रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ें। गांव की अर्थव्यवस्था में किसान और पशुपालक अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं। https://t.co/VtgtSnOnAA — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) October 3, 2026

Break-up of the Rs 5.78 crore: Education, marriage, housing and more



The total amount distributed was Rs 5,78,81,725 as per board details. The major heads were:

Education Assistance Scheme : Rs 2.74 crore to 968 beneficiaries for higher and technical education of workers’ children.

: Rs 2.74 crore to 968 beneficiaries for higher and technical education of workers’ children. Marriage Assistance Scheme : Rs 1.83 crore to 359 beneficiaries.

: Rs 1.83 crore to 359 beneficiaries. Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana (housing) : Rs 45.95 lakh to widows, single, destitute and Divyang women for house construction.

: Rs 45.95 lakh to widows, single, destitute and Divyang women for house construction. Accidental Death and Funeral Assistance : Rs 54.20 lakh in 21 cases.

: Rs 54.20 lakh in 21 cases. Maternity and Paternity Benefit Scheme : Rs 7.14 lakh to 30 beneficiaries.

: Rs 7.14 lakh to 30 beneficiaries. Girl Child Birth Gift Scheme : Rs 7.65 lakh to families of 15 girl children.

: Rs 7.65 lakh to families of 15 girl children. Support for dependents with mental disabilities : Rs 2.15 lakh to 10 dependents.

: Rs 2.15 lakh to 10 dependents. Disability Pension Scheme: Rs 25,000 to one beneficiary.

The data shows that the largest share went to education, followed by marriage support and then housing and emergency assistance.

Direct bank transfer ensures transparency



CM Sukhu emphasised that the money was transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries across different districts and sub-offices of the board. He said direct bank transfers help maintain transparency and ensure that assistance reaches people without unnecessary delays or middlemen.

“The government is working to strengthen the social security of construction workers and their families and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive assistance on time,” he said, reiterating the focus on timely and leak-proof delivery of welfare funds.

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District-wise distribution: Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba among top recipients



The assistance was not limited to the Rampur event; funds were released for beneficiaries across the state.

District-wise figures shared by the board include:

Kangra (including head office and sub-offices): Rs 1 crore to 270 beneficiaries

Hamirpur: Rs 76.74 lakh to 225 beneficiaries

Chamba: Rs 70.54 lakh to 164 beneficiaries

Mandi: Rs 64.80 lakh to 171 beneficiaries

Sirmaur: Rs 51.80 lakh to 140 beneficiaries

Kinnaur: Rs 48.39 lakh to 126 beneficiaries

Shimla area: Rs 45.58 lakh to 88 beneficiaries

Bilaspur: Rs 32.98 lakh to 104 beneficiaries

Una: Rs 33.93 lakh to 72 beneficiaries

Solan area: Rs 30.51 lakh to 63 beneficiaries

Kullu: Rs 21.43 lakh to 48 beneficiaries

The welfare payouts covered almost all districts, with Kangra, Hamirpur and Chamba among the larger recipients in terms of total amount.

‘Continuous effort to reach benefits on time’: Board chairman



Nardev Singh Kanwar, chairman of HPBOCWWB, said that under the directions of Chief Minister Sukhu, the board is continuously working to ensure ‘timely and transparent delivery’ of welfare benefits to registered construction workers and their eligible dependents.

He added that the assistance provided under various schemes would offer important financial support to workers and their families at critical moments such as education, marriage, housing and emergencies.

Construction work in Himachal is largely informal, with daily-wage labourers facing income instability, occupational risks and limited access to formal social security. Welfare boards like HPBOCWWB are designed to fill that gap by using contributions from construction projects to fund schemes for workers’ education, housing, health-related emergencies and family needs.

The latest payout, timed around Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as per earlier board announcements, underlines the state’s push to expand the reach of such schemes and move towards direct benefit transfers to reduce delays and leakages.