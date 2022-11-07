Himachal Elections 2022: Opinion polls predict BJP’s return to power, Congress at distant second

As Himachal goes to polls on November 12, opinion poll surveys have predicted BJP’s return to power in the hill state. In the 68-member legislative assembly, the surveys conducted across the state found that the BJP will retain the state with a resounding majority.

As campaigning is underway in full swing, 47 per cent of the respondents were in favour of the BJP winning while 31 per cent were in favour of Congress winning with 22 per cent not sure, according to the weekly ABP news-C Voter survey 2022.

According to the India TV-Matrize Opinion polls, BJP is expected to secure 46 per cent votes in the Himachal assembly polls while the Congress is expected to secure 42 per cent votes. As per the survey, the AAP is expected to secure a meagre two per cent of votes in the state. 10 per cent of votes are predicted to go into the accounts of other parties and independents.

The India TV-Matrize survey predicts BJP getting elected once again with 41 assembly seats. The BJP had won 44 seats last time. The Congress is expected to secure 25 seats, adding four more to its 2017 tally. The AAP will fail to open its account in the state, predicted the survey.

The Election Commission of India announced that the assembly polls for Himachal will be held in a single phase and the results will be declared on December 8. The Model Code of Conduct has been in effect since October 17, while the window for filing nominations were open from October 17 to October 25.