Himachal elections 2022: Disappointed over ticket distribution, BJP leaders from CM’s home district to fight as Independents

The distribution of tickets in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi for the upcoming November 12 elections have ruffled feathers, with several BJP leaders declaring to contest elections as Independent candidates.

Four sitting MLAs – Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Karsog MLA Hira Lal, Darang MLA Jawahar Thakur, and Sarkaghat MLA Colonel Inder Singh – have been denied tickets by the BJP.

Mahender Singh’s daughter Vandana Guleria has expressed her disappointment over the BJP’s ticket distribution, news agency PTI reported. The BJP has nominated Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, which has prompted her to resign from the position of state general secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

Guleria told the news agency she will file her nominations as an Independent candidate on Tuesday.

Rebels from Karsog and Darang seats have also announced to contest elections as Independent candidates, with the help of the sitting MLAs, as per the PTI report. BJP rebel Chander Mohan has declared to contest from Sarkaghat. He is being supported by sitting BJP MLA Col Inder Singh. Son of former BJP minister and six-time MLA Roop Singh Thakur, Abhishek Thakur has decided to file his nominations from Sundernagar.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

Meanwhile, ex-BJP spokesman Parveen Sharma on Thursday filed his nomination from Mandi Sadar in protest against giving ticket to former minister Anil Sharma.