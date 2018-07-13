Hima Das wins Gold: From President Kovind to PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in for athletics wonder

Hima Das (Twitter: AFI)

A day after athlete Hima Das created history by becoming the first Indian to win Gold at the IAAF World under 20 Athletics championship, top leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and common men, all wished her on Twitter for her splendid achievement. Das won Gold in the women’s 400-metre final race on the third day of competitions being held in Finland city of Tampere.

She clocked 51.46s to win the gold medal. After creating the record she has now joined the company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched gold in Poland in 2016 in a world record effort. Das is also the first Indian track athlete to clinch gold in this competition’s history.

Before her, the previous medal winners at the World Junior Championships were Seema Punia (bronze medal in the discus throw in the year 2002) and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze medal in the discus throw in the year 2014).

Here is the list of wishes that poured in from top personalities after her historic performance:

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

In the video below, you will see what makes Hima Das, Gold medalist at the world under-20 Athletics Championship, in Finland, so special! This is India’s first ever Gold in a track event at a world championship. I salute her achievement & congratulate her on her historic win. pic.twitter.com/N4q62mVecM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2018

Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

Congratulations to athlete #HimaDas on winning a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships! Wishing her even more success in the future. pic.twitter.com/wCsalpKxNQ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) July 13, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. ???????????????????????????? — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to #Himadas for such an incredible performance at the World Championships.???????????? #indiaproud ???????? — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) July 13, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to the young sprinter #HimaDas for this path-breaking achievement of being the 1st Indian to win GOLD at the IAAF World Championships under-20 event. Wish her all the success in life. pic.twitter.com/96YjsdubMq — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 13, 2018

#HimaDas has not given us a medal but given us a hope. She has not only blazed the track with her footprints but national conscience as well @Ra_THORe @iaaforg — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2018

In April this year, she clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400 metre final in Gold Coast. After this, she went on to improve her timings. She had lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400metre to 51.13 seconds while clinching the Gold in National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati, held earlier this year.