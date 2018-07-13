​​​
Hima Das wins Gold: From President Kovind to PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in for athletics wonder

Top leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and common men, all wished her on Twitter.

A day after athlete Hima Das created history by becoming the first Indian to win Gold at the IAAF World under 20 Athletics championship, top leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and common men, all wished her on Twitter for her splendid achievement. Das won Gold in the women’s 400-metre final race on the third day of competitions being held in Finland city of Tampere.

She clocked 51.46s to win the gold medal. After creating the record she has now joined the company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched gold in Poland in 2016 in a world record effort. Das is also the first Indian track athlete to clinch gold in this competition’s history.

Before her, the previous medal winners at the World Junior Championships were Seema Punia (bronze medal in the discus throw in the year 2002) and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze medal in the discus throw in the year 2014).

Here is the list of wishes that poured in from top personalities after her historic performance:

In April this year, she clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400 metre final in Gold Coast. After this, she went on to improve her timings. She had lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400metre to 51.13 seconds while clinching the Gold in National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati, held earlier this year.

