‘Hilarious if not tragic’, says Subramanian Swamy after Centre drops Parliament question on Chinese incursion citing national security

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy today said that it’s hilarious that the Centre has chosen to drop his question related to Chinese incursion in Indian territory citing national security. Swamy had asked whether the Chinese have crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or not. “It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed because of national interest!!!” said Swamy in a tweet.

This came a day after the government dropped a Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question by Congress MP KC Venugopal in which he had asked whether NRIs living abroad were harassed at airports and sent back, and some even asked by authorities to stop supporting the farmers’ agitation. The question was first provisionally admitted but was removed from the final list of the questions, reported The Indian Express.

Rules 47-50 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States governs the admissibility of questions in Rajya Sabha. When a question is admitted, it’s sent to the concerned ministry for an answer and after receipt of the facts from the ministry in response to the reference made by the Secretariat, the question is further examined. Admitting or disallowing questions is the sole discretion of the chairman.

Swamy has been raising the issue of Chinese incursion into Indian territory. On November 26, Swamy had tweeted, “The Hindu on page 11 has a quote from China’s Spokesman condemning CDS Gen Rawat, and stating ‘leaders of the two countries hold China and India do not constitute a threat to each other’. Really!! China is not a threat!!! Modi’s ‘koi aaya nahin’ was a commitment to Xi? Shocking!” The government has been repeatedly denied the presence of Chinese inside the LAC. On November 29, Subramanian Swamy had shared a news clip from India Today which claimed that China has deployed missile regiments and is building new highways near eastern Ladakh.