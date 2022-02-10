Hijab row: Karnataka HC restrains students from wearing Hijab or saffron scarves till final order; hearing to continue Monday

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai had ordered the closure of educational institutions for three days on Tuesday.

The Karnataka High Court today passed interim instructions restricting students from wearing any religious cloth, be it a Hijab or a saffron scarf which can instigate people, inside educational institutions till the matter is being heard. Hearing the case today, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed an interim order restraining all students from adopting religious practices inside campuses till the hearing in the case is underway. While the petitioners’ lawyers objected to the interim order, the court refused to entertain it saying it’s a matter of a few days and asked them to cooperate.

“We will pass an order, that let the institutions start but till the matter is pending here, no student should insist on wearing a religious dress….We are ready to decide the issue at the earliest. But we feel that peace and tranquillity should be restored. Till decision, you should not insist on wearing these religious clothes which are not conducive,” said the chief justice, thus paving way for opening the educational institutions from Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai had ordered the closure of educational institutions for three days on Tuesday. Now, it’s up to the government whether they extend the closure or decide to open the schools/colleges.

During the hearing today, the HC had barred media from reporting oral observations made by the Judges. Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde appeared for Udupi students and Devadutt Kamat appeared for Kundapura students who have challenged the government order mandating a dress code in educational institutions.

Making his submissions before the court, Kamat said that this is not an issue of uniform. “The students were wearing the uniform. They only wanted to wear a headscarf of the same colour. The State has issued an order saying headscarves cannot be worn. This is part of their religious culture. This is an innocuous practice…Our fundamental right is held hostage to some school committee,” said Kamat.

On the other hand, appearing for the state, Advocate General informed the HC about the subsequent developments where some students started coming to colleges wearing saffron shawls. “State has passed an order that all educational institutions shall decide their uniforms and pursuant to that colleges have decided. We want to start the institutions. We want the children to come. But we cannot start with one set of students coming with head scarfs and another set coming with saffron shawls. They must go back to status quo ante,” said the AG.

The hearing will now continue at 2.30 pm on Monday.