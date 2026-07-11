Supporters of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra blocked National Highway‑44 for hours on Friday night, clashing with police and causing severe traffic disruption across four districts before authorities cleared the road early Saturday.

The protest—sparked after the party denied Mishra the ticket for the Datia assembly by-poll and fielded Ashutosh Tiwari instead—involved stone-pelting, overturned vehicles, injuries to several police officers and multiple detentions.

The blockade began on Friday evening (July 10) and continued through the night, Datia District Magistrate (DM) Swapnil Wankhede said, leaving a traffic jam stretching 20–25 kilometres that affected Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior districts.

“The traffic jam persisted until 5 AM, lasting roughly eleven hours, stretching for 20 to 25 kilometres. About four districts were affected: Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior, with Gwalior being the most impacted. Many buses and ambulances were stuck in the gridlock,” Wankhede told news agency ANI.

Efforts to persuade protesters to withdraw failed, he said, and stone-pelting began from the crowd around 4:00 am. Police fired tear gas to disperse the mob after repeated warnings, and some protesters retreated into an office building from where they allegedly resumed pelting stones.

“Eight of our personnel sustained serious injuries. The SDPO suffered a severe hand injury. Both the SP and ASP were hurt. I also sustained a blow to the head, though I was wearing a helmet,” Wankhede said, describing damage to police and commercial vehicles.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Datia DM Swapnil Wankhede says, "The traffic jam persisted until 5 AM, lasting roughly eleven hours, stretching for 20 to 25 kilometres. About four districts were affected: Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri, and Gwalior, with Gwalior being the most impacted. Many… https://t.co/j3Kt5iiXun pic.twitter.com/VdIYqdxPl2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

Police account and action taken in Datia amid chaos

Superintendent of Police (SP) Datia Mayur Khandelwal said more than 3,000 people were involved in the protest and several tried to shut down markets in Datia city. “We tried to pacify them, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the town. However, after they refused to back down and pelted stones, cops fired teargas shells to control the situation,” he said, adding that more than six policemen sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital. A few protesters were arrested and police warned of strict action against those who continue to engage in violence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh Chawla said traffic diversion measures were underway and that authorities had cleared routes for ambulances and emergency vehicles. “We have already cleared the way for ambulances and the like to pass through; we are routing small vehicles via alternative paths… We are in dialogue with them, as discussions regarding their issues are currently underway,” he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | SP Datia Mayur Khandelwal says, "More than 3000 hooligans attempted to vitiate the atmosphere in Datia city yesterday. They attempted to shut down markets. They have been sitting here since 6 pm yesterday for 'chakka jaam'. Collector and I spoke to them again and again… https://t.co/35H8PclIWZ pic.twitter.com/Cz6eGQPHWZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2026

Why the protest began in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia?

The immediate trigger was the BJP’s announcement on Friday of Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia assembly bypoll, replacing Narottam Mishra—a senior party leader who had expected the ticket and had reportedly purchased a nomination form. Tiwari, a resident of Sevda town and an active state party functionary, expressed gratitude after his selection and said Mishra had agreed to campaign for the party and him.

Many of Mishra’s supporters, however, reacted angrily. Videos and eyewitness accounts described a mix of sit‑ins, protesters lying on the highway and, later, violent stone‑pelting. Some local party office‑bearers and corporators resigned in protest.

Here’s what Narottam Mishra’s said on protest

Narottam Mishra himself accepted the party decision in words that sought to calm the situation. “… This is the party’s decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions… Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion,” Mishra said, signalling a public call for restraint even as his supporters continued to agitate.

#WATCH | Dabra, Gwalior (MP) | On being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly bypoll by the party, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "… This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or… https://t.co/BcL3z6vT6c pic.twitter.com/p0XKpxI6sa — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Datia bypoll

The Datia bypoll on July 30 was necessitated by the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti following his conviction in a fraud case; Bharti was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in April (he later obtained bail). The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled polling for three assembly constituencies (including Datia) on July 30, with counting on August 3.

Impact of protest on public life and road transport

The blockade severely affected inter‑district movement overnight. DM Wankhede said the administration spent the night attempting to reason with protesters.

“We made every effort to handle the situation peacefully, but when they refused to listen, we resorted to using tear gas. We are currently urging the protesters inside to come out. We have no issue if they emerge one by one and return home. We do not wish to take punitive action. However, if they refuse to comply and attempt to come out in groups of five or ten, we are prepared to take strict action,” he said.

Several buses and trucks were stuck in the gridlock; windows of police and other vehicles were smashed and some vehicles were overturned. Authorities diverted traffic and claimed to have cleared about 80% of affected roads by Saturday morning.

Police said they have detained some protesters and warned of further action against those involved in violence or obstruction. The administration is calling for those still holed up in the office building to surrender or leave peacefully, while keeping the option of stronger enforcement measures on the table if the situation does not normalise.

A local body election ticket allocation decision ignited a large and violent protest that paralysed a key national highway and injured multiple police personnel. While senior leader Narottam Mishra publicly urged calm and respect for party processes, the administration has taken containment steps and warned protesters against further disruption as it moves to restore order and clear the way for election campaigning ahead of the Datia by-poll.