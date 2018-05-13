Hightech! Uttar Pradesh interested in advanced technology, drones; MoU with IIT-K likely

The Uttar Pradesh Police is interested in using advanced technologies, including drone surveillance, to enhance safety of citizens and desires to enter into an agreement with IIT-Kanpur in this regard

The Uttar Pradesh Police is interested in using advanced technologies, including drone surveillance, to enhance safety of citizens and desires to enter into an agreement with IIT-Kanpur in this regard, the institute’s deputy director said. Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh had a detailed conversation with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, officials on the matter on Friday, and the state police is interested in signing an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institute within a week, Deputy Director, IIT-K, Manindra Agarwal said.

The Uttar Pradesh police is looking for technical assistance from the institute on cyber crime, crowd management and database of criminals, a police spokesman in Lucknow said. The IIT would also audit and provide consultation on the cyber and forensic lab that is being set up in the state on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, he said. The deputy director said the proposed collaboration will be about effectively ensuring security of citizens through advanced research in fields of analysis, training, security, problem solving, management, communication and drone surveillance. IIT-Kanpur officials will help the state police by analysing data obtained through calls made on ‘UP-100’ as well as from information on social media, Agarwal said.

The institute will also train police personnel on using advanced technologies to solve cyber crimes and other challenging cases, he said. Researchers at IIT-Kanpur will also focus on enhancing the quality of communication systems of the Uttar Pradesh Police and modernising traffic management systems. The police along with the institute’s officials will also work on cyber security and cyber forensics to solve crime related to information technology, the deputy director said. The IIT will also help the state police in determining effectiveness and functioning of drones and other advanced equipment during purchases, he said.

The IIT official said experts will aid the police in setting up a high-tech social media lab, improve transfer of information from police wireless systems, facilitate purchase of low cost breath analysers and also provide guidance in crowd management analytics. The MoU will help smoothen the working of the state force, he said.