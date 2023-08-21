The highest number of corruption complaints last year were against employees of the Union home ministry, followed by those working for the railways and in banks, according to the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) latest annual report.

While the home ministry received 46,643 complaints against its employees last year, 10,580 were received by the railways and 8,129 by banks, according to the report.

In total, 1,15,203 such complaints were received for all categories of officers and employees across central government departments and organisations in 2022, it stated. Of these, 85,437 were disposed of and 29,766 were pending — 22,034 for more than three months, it said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has prescribed a time-limit of three months for chief vigilance officers, who act as a distant arm of the probity watchdog, to examine complaints, according to an official, reports PTI.

According to the report, the railways had disposed of 9,633 complaints, while 17 were pending disposal — nine for more than three months, while banks had disposed 7,762 corruption complaints and 367 were pending — 78 for more three months.

There were 7,370 complaints against employees of Government of National Capital Territory Delhi, and 6,804 were disposed of and 566 were pending — 18 for more than three months.

The report stated that 4,710 complaints were against employees of the housing and urban affairs ministry (including the Central Public Works Department), the Delhi Development authority, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Urban Art Commission, the Hindustan Prefab Ltd, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, the NBCC and the NCR Planning Board.

The CVC report stated that 987 complaints were against those working in insurance companies, 970 against employees of the personnel, public grievances and pensions ministry and 923 against steel ministry employees, among others.

Further, the Ministry of Railway, public sector construction company NBCC (India) Limited, and Ministry of Coal – the CVC has mentioned in its annual report-2022 that these are three departments among 16 departments which did not take proper departmental action despite being advised by them.

Meanwhile, Congress has hit out at the BJP over the report which was made public, saying that the Modi government only gives false speeches, however, according to the CVC report, there is “massive corruption”.

(With PTI inputs)