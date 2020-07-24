High pollution level in Yamuna affects treatment plants in Delhi: Water supply affected in these areas

By: |
Published: July 24, 2020 9:06 PM

The affected areas are parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

delhi, yamuna, delhi yamuna, delhi yamuna pollution, delhi yamuna pollution level,delhi water supply, delhi Wazirabad Water treatment plant, delhi Chandrawal Water treatment plant, delhi Okhla Water treatment plant, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment, NDMC, New Delhi Municipal Council The water utility said it was trying to rationalise supply and therefore, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. (File Image)

Water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were on Friday forced to curtail production due to high levels of pollutants in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board said.

The water utility said it was trying to rationalise supply and therefore, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves.

Related News

“Due to high levels of pollutants being received in the Yamuna…, water production has been curtailed from treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla,” the DJB said in a statement.

The affected areas are parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, it said.

The utility has urged the public to make judicious use of water.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. High pollution level in Yamuna affects treatment plants in Delhi Water supply affected in these areas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajasthan Speaker agrees to call session, Congress MLAs end dharna at Raj Bhawan
2Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao’s accomplishments: Sonia Gandhi
3‘Petition based on assumptions’: Allahabad HC dismisses Saket Gokhale’s plea against bhoomi pujan for Ram Mandir