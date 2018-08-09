High drama in Delhi Assembly as BJP demands NRC-like exercise

Representative Image: PTI

High drama prevailed in the Delhi Assembly today, as members of the ruling AAP and opposition BJP sparred over the latter’s demand to bring in bill for an NRC-like exercise to identify and evict illegal immigrants from the national capital. As soon as Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and his party colleagues raised the demand, the AAP legislators started protesting it.

The two sides continued to indulge in allegations and counter-allegations, even as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel appealed to them to maintain order in the House. Some of the legislators entered the well of the House arguing over the matter. Following the uproar, Goel adjourned the House proceedings.

Meanwhile, Gupta, BJP MLAs O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan filed a complaint with the Speaker against alleged “unruly behaviour” of ruling party legislators.

“The Opposition members complained that a number of AAP MLAs threatened and attempted to physically assault them,” Gupta alleged in a statement.

The BJP legislators also met the DCP (north), demanding registration of an FIR in connection with the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues at the Raj Niwas in June.