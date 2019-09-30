High Court seeks response of Delhi Assembly Speaker, ECI on ex-AAP MLAs plea against disqualification

A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla issued notices to the office of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, ECI and the complainant– AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s office and the Election Commission on the pleas of ex-AAP MLAs, Anil Bajpai and Devender Sehrawat, challenging their disqualification.

The ex-AAP MLAs have challenged in the high court their disqualification under the anti-defection law.