High Court seeks Delhi’s response on plea for eco-friendly ways

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on a plea seeking directions to use more environment-friendly ways to deal with air pollution.

A vacation bench asked the Delhi Government and the DPCC to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 25, the date when the court will hear another Public Interest Litigation initiated by it to curb air pollution.

The court has been issuing directions from time-to-time in this regard.

Two students of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies — Mihir Garg and Rashi Jain — moved the plea seeking directions to use more environmentally-friendly ways such as vacuum cleaners, using water cannons and banning use of coal-based tandoors till the time the situation becomes normal.

They also requested the court to issue directions on installation of dust purifiers, air purifiers, to stop Badarpur Thermal Power Plant and heavy industries which are causing emissions.

They also wanted to prohibit transportation of construction material during the relevant period.

Mentioning the harmful effects of the increased pollution level, they said there may be a rise in chronic diseases such as lung cancer and asthma.

The students said they have filed the plea seeking directions from the court to safeguard to benefit the residents of Delhi who are living in an atmosphere similar to that of a “gas chamber” because of failure on the part of the government to perform the necessary functions.