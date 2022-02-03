High Court puts on hold Haryana govt’s law mandating 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs

The NDA-ruled Haryana government had last year promulgated the law in a bid to provide preference to local candidates in private jobs.

In a setback for the Haryana government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put on hold the state government’s law providing 75 per cent job quota to locals in private jobs. The High Court has sought a reply from the government in response to a petition against the decision. A writ petition was filed in the Punjab & Haryana High Court challenging the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which came into effect in January this year.

The court admitted the plea filed by the Faridabad Industries Association (FIA) challenging the law today after hearing Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India on behalf of the Haryana government.

According to the provisions of the Act, the private sector needs to reserve 75 per cent of its manpower requirement that offers a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of up to Rs 30,000, for local candidates. The Act applies to all private industries, companies, societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firm, and Partnership Firms and any person employing ten or more persons.

The FIA has contended in its petition that the Act violates various articles of the Constitution of India. It also said that besides being vague, arbitrary, it also does not take into account practical commercial concerns.

After the court’s order today, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government will continue its fight for employment opportunities for Haryana’s youth. “We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation,” he said on Twitter.

We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) February 3, 2022

The NDA-ruled Haryana government had last year promulgated the law in a bid to provide preference to local candidates in private jobs.