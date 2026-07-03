The Maharashtra government on Friday moved to restrict the sale of Sting Energy Drink and similar energy drinks within a 500-metre radius of schools, citing growing concerns over high caffeine and sugar content and the potential health risks posed to children.

The decision comes amid a regulatory crackdown by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which recently issued notices to six major energy drink brands over alleged misbranding and misleading health claims.

Why has Maharashtra imposed restrictions?

The announcement was made in the state assembly by Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, while responding to concerns raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute over the easy availability of energy drinks near schools.

According to the minister, authorities have been directed to ensure that no energy drinks or other intoxicating substances are sold within 500 metres of school campuses. He said immediate action would be taken against violators and schools would also be asked to run awareness campaigns highlighting the health risks associated with such beverages.

The issue gained momentum after several political leaders raised concerns that children are increasingly consuming highly caffeinated drinks marketed aggressively toward younger consumers.

What is the concern with Sting and other energy drinks?

According to health experts, the biggest concerns revolve around high caffeine levels and excessive sugar content, both of which can negatively impact children and adolescents.

A standard 250 ml bottle of Sting Energy Drink contains roughly:

70–75 mg caffeine — roughly equivalent to a standard cup of coffee

28–30 grams of sugar — nearly 7 teaspoons

100–120 calories depending on formulation

That means nearly 34% of the drink’s content is sugar, pushing intake close to (or beyond) recommended daily sugar limits, especially for children.

According to health experts, excessive consumption may contribute to increased heart rate and blood pressure, sleep disruption, anxiety and hyperactivity, higher risk of obesity and metabolic disorders and dependence on caffeine at an early age.

Could there be an age restriction next?

During the assembly discussion, MLA Vikram Pachpute also asked whether Maharashtra would introduce a ban on sale of such drinks to children below 18 years. Other legislators, including Rahul Kul and Varun Sardesai, urged the government to introduce stricter regulations to prevent easy access for minors.

For now, the government has focused on restricting sales near schools and increasing awareness at the school level.

FSSAI takes action against energy drink brands

This development comes just days after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSAAI) issued notices to six major beverage brands over alleged misbranding and misleading promotional claims. The companies that received notices include Red Bull Energy Drink, Sting Energy Drink, Monster Energy, Hell Energy, Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink and Campa Gold Boost.

Why did FSSAI issue notices?

The regulator said there is currently no officially notified food category called “energy drink” under Indian food regulations. According to FSSAI, companies have been marketing products using terms like “Energy Drink”, “Boost energy levels”, “Vitalises body and mind”, “Enhances focus” and “Helps with weakness”.

The FSAAI argued these claims may violate provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, since therapeutic or functional health claims of this nature are not permitted for regular food products without specific approval.

Growing scrutiny over beverage marketing to children

In recent months, FSSAI has intensified action against food and beverage companies accused of misleading advertisements, inaccurate labelling and exaggerated health claims. Regulators are increasingly concerned about products that are aggressively marketed toward young consumers while containing high levels of stimulants, sugar and additives.