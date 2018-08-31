High alert in south Kashmir after militants abduct seven relatives of policemen

Earlier on Thursday, militants abducted Nasir Ahmad, son of a policeman from Midoora Tral. (Representational photo)

Authorities sounded high alert across south Kashmir areas on Thursday after militants abducted seven persons connected directly or indirectly with the local police force.

Reports said militants on Thursday evening abducted Zubair Ahmad, son of a policeman from Arwani area of Kulgam district; Arif Ahmed, brother of a middle-rung police officer from Arwani; Faizan Ahmad, son of a policeman from Kharpora, Kulgam; Sumar Ahmad Rather, son of a policeman from Yaripora, Kulgam; and Gowhar Ahmad, brother of a Seputy Superintendent of Police from Katapora, Kulgam.

Earlier on Thursday, militants abducted Nasir Ahmad, son of a policeman from Midoora Tral.

Militants had on Wednesday abducted Asif Ahmad, son of a local policeman Rafiq Ahmad Rather, from Pinglish village of Tral in Pulwama district.

Following this alarming development, authorities have sounded a high alert across south Kashmir.

The authorities also decided to launch a massive operation in south Kashmir areas to check the alarming trend of militants going after relatives of police personnel.

Reports here said a high-level security meeting was held by top brass of security forces on Thursday evening where it was decided that a massive manhunt would be started with the first light on Friday to trace the abducted persons.