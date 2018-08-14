High alert in Kasganj ahead of ‘tiranga yatra’ on Independence Day

High alert in Kasganj ahead of Independence Day (PTI)

The authorities in Kasganj are on high alert and have denied permission to take out any ‘tiranga yatra’ tomorrow to ensure there is no repeat of communal violence over a similar procession on Republic Day, officials said. In Agra as well, police have braced themselves for any trouble over a Rashtriya Bajrang Dal plan to hold a tricolour yatra without seeking the administration’s permission.

Prohibitory orders are in force in both places, officials said. A large police force has been deployed in Kasganj to maintain law and order, and over 100 people have been asked to execute a bond to maintain peace, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Home department has put the district authorities on high alert and stern action will be taken against anyone taking the law into their own hands, the official said. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena had sent a letter to the Director General of Police in Lucknow, seeking the additional force.

“Two organisations have sought permission from the administration to take out a ‘tiranga yatra’ on Independence Day, and the police have recommended that it should not be allowed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” the SP said. “No permission has been given by the administration to any yatra on Independence Day. If school students want to take out a tableau, they are allowed. No other yatra will be allowed by the administration, if it is not taken out traditionally,” Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

A young man was shot dead on Republic Day during a `tiranga yatra’, after which a series of violent incidents took place in Kasganj. In Agra, the district administration has not given permission for any rally on Independence Day, and said that nobody had sought it.

But Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) divisional chief Govind Parashar told PTI that volunteers from the outfit will march from three different locations in the city to mark Independence Day. Parashar claimed no permission was required. “It is our right and we shall do it come what may,” he said.

An official said, “No one had so far approached us for any permission. If necessary, a decision would be taken at the appropriate time.”

Parashar had earlier threatened to stall the screening of the movie `Loveratri’ for allegedly portraying the Navratri festival in a bad light.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal is part of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), a new Hindu outfit launched by Pravin Togadia after he quit the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.