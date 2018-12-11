  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 19

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 115
    BJP 101
    BSP 3
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 53
    BJP 26
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

High alert for Delhi! Air quality remains ‘severe’, temperature drops further

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 11:14 AM

It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the air quality remaining "severe" and the minimum temperature recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, average for the season, the weather office said.

Air quality remains ‘severe’, temperature drops further

It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the air quality remaining “severe” and the minimum temperature recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, average for the season, the weather office said. Drop in temperature is contributing to air quality deterioration to “severe” levels in Delhi-National Capital Region.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 9 a.m. was 409 (severe) against 403 (severe) on Monday recorded at 4 p.m., on a scale of 0 to 500.

“There was mist and shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly clear becoming partially cloudy in the later part of the day. Very light rain and thundershower is likely in some areas,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent, an unfavourable condition for pollutants to disperse. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was likely to hover at around 23 degrees Celsius.

Monday was the second coldest day of the month with minimum temperature dipping to 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. High alert for Delhi! Air quality remains ‘severe’, temperature drops further
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition