Heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore and gold seized in Amritsar

Customs officials seized about Rs 3.75 crore worth of drugs and gold worth Rs 36 lakh, a senior officer said today. According to Customs Commissioner Amritsar, Dipak Kumar Gupta, over 700 grams of heroin– divided into three packets of 294.4 grams, 300.4 grams and 306 grams– was recovered yesterday at the Attari Railway Station during routine checking.

The consignment was concealed along with the packing material in the cavities of two wagons of a goods train, the official said, adding that some brown coloured substance suspected to be hashish was also recovered from the train. Gupta said that the value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 3.75 crore in the international market.

The official further said that gold worth Rs 36 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Delhi via an Air India flight yesterday. He was intercepted and during his personal search, 901 grams of gold worth Rs 27.30 lakh was found to be concealed in his rectum, Gupta said.

In the second case, gold jewellery worth Rs 8.5 lakh was seized from two Turkmenistan nationals who arrived at airport via a Turkmenistan flight. They were arrested.