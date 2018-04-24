Here’s Mamata Banerjee’s new weapon to crush BJP in West Bengal. Will it help?

The idea is said to be the brain-child of Mamata Banerjee, who has vehemently targetted PM Modi and BJP top leaders over an array of issues.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress party are banking on ‘Social Media Booming’ (the formal name for its social media outreach campaign) to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin. The process has been already started by the ruling party of the state ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. CM Banerjee, who is very active on Twitter and Facebook, has on numerous occasions emphasized the significance and reach of social media in the TMC core committee meetings.

What is TMC’s ‘Social Media Booming’

The idea is said to be the brain-child of the TMC Supremo, who has vehemently targetted PM Modi and BJP top leaders over an array of issues. Under this campaign, 42 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state will be connected through as many Facebook pages. Keeping the Panchayat polls in the mind, initially, pages will be opened for those Lok Sabha seats which consist of rural bodies. Subsequently, other Lok Sabha constituencies will be connected and there will be the individual Facebook page for each of 294 assembly constituencies of the state. Apart from these, two more web portals will be there, the report says.

These pages will update followers with area-wise political news, communal issues, obstacles, if any, in the implementation of the government schemes and corruption and graft charges at the local level. Trinamool Congress leadership will address these issues via these FB pages. Banerjee’s party will post videos and photos to increase engagements and interactions with followers, according to the report.

Why TMC is hopeful about ‘Target 2019’

TMC leadership is hopeful that these FB pages will help the party spread anti-Modi, anti-BJP wave to every part of the state. According to reports, till now respective teams of so-called “tech-savvy” leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and party’s main face in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien’ have predominantly been active on social media. For the first time, TMC as a party is getting involved in this, the report says. Mainly, youth members of the party will look after these pages as ‘social media soldiers’ of the TMC.