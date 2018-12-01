Here’s how you can win Rs 5 lakh from ash!

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 10:57 AM

The competition is open for individuals, teams, NGOs, professionals, researchers, scientists, institutes, organisations, business schools and startups.

ash utilization, ash utilization contest, NTPC ash utilization, ash utilization NTPC, ash utilization 2018, ash utilization prizes, ash utilization detailsThose who wish to participate can share their ideas from December 1 to 24, 2018. (NTPC)

The state-run NTPC on Saturday launched a three-week contest for innovative ideas on ash utilization. The competition is open for individuals, teams, NGOs, professionals, researchers, scientists, institutes, organisations, business schools and startups. Those who wish to participate can share their ideas from December 1 to 24, 2018.

The power distribution company has also put three prizes — Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to the first winner, Rs 3 lakh to the second and Rs 2 lakh to the third winner. The NTPC will also give two consolation prizes of Rs 1 lakh each.

NTPC currently produces approximately 60 million tonnes of ash from its own operating coal-based power stations. Considering ash utilization as its thrust area of activities, the company is searching for innovative ideas for achieving 100 per cent ash utilization on a sustainable basis at all coal-based stations.

“The objective of this competition is to find out innovative methods/ ideas which are commercially viable and practically implementable for achieving 100% ash utilization at NTPC in environmental friendly manner,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement further noted that “achieving 100% ash utilization on a sustainable basis,” is its main objective.

NTPC will announce the first level of screening results on or before January 15, 2019. For information about the contest, you can visit the official website of NTPC or https://mapp.ntpc.co.in/ashcontest.

