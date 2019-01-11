Here to listen, not narrate my ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Rahul Gandhi tells Indian workers in maiden Dubai visit

He lauded the Indian workers here for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday told Indian workers here that he wants to listen to their problems instead of telling his “Mann Ki Baat”. Gandhi, who is in the UAE on a maiden visit, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Dubai airport on Thursday. He lauded the Indian workers here for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE.

“You have illuminated the names of every religion, every state and every caste,” he said. He said his party is aware of the difficulties faced by the labourers and wants to help them. “We want to talk to you,” he said. “Main yahan apne mann ki baat kahne nahi aaya hun..main yayan aapke mann ki baat sunane aaya hun (I have not come here to speak my mind, I have come to listen to your heart),” he said in his address at the Jabel Ali labour colony.

He was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat where he address the nation on various issues. Earlier Gandhi met with the business leaders in the country.

A construction worker from Jabel Ali labour colony said he wants to see Gandhi leading India with compassion and care for all Indians. Gandhi is also set to meet some UAE ministers during his two-day visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.