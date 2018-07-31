Here is why Kiki challenge may land you in hospital or prison!

KiKi Challenge.

Gujarat police have warned people against the viral “Kiki dance challenge” thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song ‘In My Feelings’. The stunt may land one “in hospital bed or behind bars,” the state police tweeted today. Similar warnings have been issued by police in other states too.

“Standing outside window or jumping out of a moving auto, train or car to break into a dance may seem bizarre. But that’s exactly what social media users are doing as part of the latest Internet sensation — the Kiki Challenge,” the tweet by the Gujarat police said.

Please don't get involved or become part of kiki challenge as it is harmful to yourself. Inform and aware your wards and colleagues about not to perform or accept kiki solo steps.

Traffic police will take action in such cases, they warned.

“It’s not just your followers watching you groove; the traffic police are taking note too. Kiki Challenge may land you in hospital bed or behind bars, depending on what you do or where you are,” the tweet said.

The police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh have already issued advisories against this viral fad.

“Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun..”said a Twitter message by police in the national capital.

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the Internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.