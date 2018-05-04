Here is why GPO, 17 post offices in South Mumbai will remain shut between May 5-7

A senior GPO official told PTI that initiatives like the Core Banking Solution and Core Insurance Solution had been implemented in the country, including Maharashtra. (Reuters)

The General Post Office (GPO) and 17 head and sub-head post offices in south Mumbai will stop operations from the evening of May 5 to May 7 as part of the roll out of the Core System Integration, said officials. A Brand Development department official of the Mumbai GPO said that during the rolling out of the CSI, the GPO and other offices will not transact any business till May 7, adding that customers should complete their work at these post offices by May 5. The CSI was undertaken as part of the Information Technology modernisation of India Post’s operations and services delivery, said officials.

A senior GPO official told PTI that initiatives like the Core Banking Solution and Core Insurance Solution had been implemented in the country, including Maharashtra. “It is to consolidate these efforts that the Core System Integration is being rolled out,” he said. H C Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra and Goa Circle, told PTI that the roll out of the CSI would result in greater speed and accuracy of operations.

“The roll out of CSI has been completed at all the post offices in Maharashtra and only the GPO and these 17 post offices were left as part of the last leg,” he said. “After rolling out CSI at GPO and other post offices, it will start functioning as a centralised online real time exchange of all transactions including mails, resulting in better accuracy and speed of operations,” Agrawal said.

Explaining the advantage of CSI, an official from Mumbai GPO said that currently postal transactions were done offline and it was updated online later. After the installation of CSI, it will enable real time updates and faster postal, logistics, banking, insurance and retail operations. Agrawal said that, in order to minimise hardships to customers, the department had made temporary arrangement, near CSMT, for the booking of items under Speed Post.