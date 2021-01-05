Here is the chronology of events in Central Vista project case

The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court Tuesday cleared the decks for construction of the government's ambitious Central Vista Project which covers 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.
SC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project. (Photo source: IE)
— Sep, 2019: Central Vista revamp announced; envisages a new triangular Parliament with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and several government buildings. To be constructed by August, 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day.