Here is the chronology of events in Central Vista project case

January 5, 2021 2:23 PM

The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court Tuesday cleared the decks for construction of the government's ambitious Central Vista Project which covers 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

Central Vista project caseSC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project. (Photo source: IE)

— Sep, 2019: Central Vista revamp announced; envisages a new triangular Parliament with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and several government buildings. To be constructed by August, 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day.

— Feb 11, 2020: Delhi High Court asks DDA to approach the court before notifying any change in the Master Plan before going ahead with the project.

— Feb 28: Division bench of Delhi High Court stays the single judge bench order on an appeal by DDA, Centre.

— July 17: Supreme Court starts hearing a batch of pleas raising various issues, including environmental clearance and land use, related to the project.

— Nov 5: SC reserves verdict on the petitions challenging the project.

— Dec 7: SC allows Centre to proceed with foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project but restrains it from starting construction.

— Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the project.

— Jan 5, 2021: SC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project.

