Here is PM Narendra Modi’s message to karyakartas on BJP’s 38th Foundation Day

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s 38th foundation day (Source: ANI)

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s 38th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with district BJP Presidents of all districts across the country, in a special programme.He also interacted with Constituency Karyakartas in five Parliamentary seats- New Delhi, Delhi North East, Mumbai North Central, Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) and Saran (Bihar).

Accrediting the BJP’s journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’, to the party workers’ efforts, Prime Minister said, “It is our Karyakartas who have fulfilled Atal Ji’s words- Andhera Chhatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega. Our journey is a Yatra of dedication of countless selfless workers. “Addressing karyakartas or party workers via video conference, Prime Minister Modi gave a clarion call to the BJP Karyakartas to keep working for the country and appealed all to never say or do anything that lowers India’s political discourse.

“We are living in a time when the Opposition to BJP is at its highest. Sometimes, it also takes a violent turn. This is not because we made a mistake. It is the strength of the BJP that is affecting our opponents,” he said. He added, “They are unable to digest that a poor person born into a backward family is serving as the nation’s Prime Minister. They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elect a President on our own strength, we elected a person belonging to the Dalit community. They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elect a Deputy Speaker, we selected Shri Suraj Bhan, who belonged to the Dalit community and later Shri Karia Munda, who is a tribal leader.”

Prime Minister Modi expressed pride that the BJP has the most Dalit, Tribal and OBC representatives in India, both in the Parliament and in the various state assemblies. He also termed the BJP as a party that is a true believer in democratic ethos that is devoid of divisions and dynasty politics.

Recalling the foundation of the BJP, the Prime Minister stated, “The BJP was born in the city of Mumbai, in extremely tough circumstances. The BJP and its senior leaders were virtually ostracized from prevalent political scenario. In fact, if there is one party that has consistently been a victim of political untouchability, it is the BJP.”

Speaking about the four years of the BJP-led NDA government, Prime Minister Modi opined, “Ours is a government fully dedicated to the poor and this is also seen in the working of the various state governments of the BJP. Our endeavour is to bring a transformative change in the lives of the poor.” Prime Minister Modi further appealed to the BJP Karyakartas to get acquainted with the extensive work done by the NDA Government, particularly those schemes that positively impact the poor.