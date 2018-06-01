Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

PM Modi at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed Singapore as a springboard to the ASEAN countries. Speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the Prime Minister said that for centuries, Singapore has been the gateway for India to the broader East. Prime Minister Modi also said that Indians have turned to the east to spread the light over the world. At the conference, Prime Minister called ‘Indian Ocean’ as a lifeline of global commerce. Prime Minister further stated that India will strengthen its bilateral ties with each Southeast Asian country.

Here are the top quotes:-

“Singapore is our springboard to the ASEAN. It has been, for centuries, a gateway for India to the broader East. For thousands of years, Indians have turned to the east not just to see the sunrise but also to pray for its light to spread over the world.”

“The Indian Ocean has shaped much of India’s history. It now holds the key to our future. The ocean carries 90% of India’s trade and our energy sources. It is also the lifeline of global commerce. Oceans had an important place in Indian consciousness since pre-Vedic times. Thousands of years ago, Indus Valley Civilisation as well as Indian peninsula had a maritime trade. ”

“With each Southeast Asian country, we have growing political, economic and defence ties. It is a measure of our strategic autonomy that India’s first Strategic Partnership, with Russia, has matured to be special and privileged.”

“India’s global strategic partnership with the United States continues to deepen across the extraordinary breadth of our relationship. India displayed maurity in resolving border issues. India has a growing partnership with African nations.”

“India-China cooperation is expanding. Trade is growing. We have displayed maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border. There is growing intersection in our international presence.”

“Our principal mission is transforming India to a New India by 2022, when independent India will be 75 years young.”

“We must counter forces that insulate us. India stands for a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which embraces us all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It includes all nations in this geography as also others beyond who have a stake in it.”

“This is a world of inter-dependent fortunes and failures. No nation can shape and secure it on its own. It is a world that summons us to rise above divisions and competition to work together. Is that possible? Yes, it is possible. I see ASEAN as an example and inspiration.”

“Solutions cannot be found behind walls of protection, but in embracing change. What we seek is a level playing field for all. India stands for open and stable international trade regime.”