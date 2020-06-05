Reverse migration: CM Hemant Soren says migrant workers must furnish job, personal details before leaving Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked migrant labourers going out for work to furnish personal and job details to state government.
The directive comes in the wake of the state government undergoing a strenuous process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return from different places, some as far as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
“Labourers usually go outside with the help of acquaintances and the administration does not have any idea about their whereabouts. Therefore, we have decided that if a labourer goes outside for work, they should have the consent of the state government so that arrangements can be made for their safety when required,” Soren said.
More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland, officials said.
Of these, nearly five lakh have returned by ‘Shramik’ Special trains, buses and flights, they said.
“The migrant labourers include women and reports said that crimes were committed against them. The state government would like to make efforts for their safety as well,” the chief minister told reporters here on Thursday.
When labourers go to far-off places for work, the state government should have their details so that assistance could reach them in any eventuality, Soren said.
Asked if all stranded migrants had returned to Jharkhand, the chief minister said many were yet to come.
