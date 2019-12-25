Hemant Soren to take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29 at 1 PM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the CM on Sunday at 1 PM.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren will take oath on Sunday (December 29). The swearing-in will take place at Ranchi’s Morhabadi Ground at 1 PM. Governor Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren in the presence of a galaxy of leaders.

“Hemant Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister on December 29 at 1 PM,” JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate of Jharkhand Hemant Soren will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. Hemant will invite her for the swearing-in ceremony. He will also meet the top leaders of the Congress and discuss the government formation as the party is an alliance partner in the state.

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren was elected leader of the grand alliance comprising JMM, Congress and RJD, at a meeting of MLAs held at the residence of his father and JMM president Shibu Soren in Ranchi. He and alliance leaders then met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader to form the next government.

The Congress is likely to claim for deputy chief minister post for one of its senior leaders – either for Rajendra Singh or Alamgeer Alam.

The grand alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Legislative Assembly. It has also the support of the three MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik led by Babulal Marandi. The BJP won 25 seats.

Hemant Soren, 44, had previously served as the fifth Chief Minister of Jharkhand between July 2013 and December 2014. The poll outcome has endorsed Hemant, who also is the JMM’s working president, as not only the inheritor of his father Shibu Soren’s legacy as the foremost tribal leader, but also expressly manifested the electorate’s backing for an adivasi at the helm of the state’s affairs.