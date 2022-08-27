Jharkhand political crisis: Governor order awaited, CM Hemant Soren seen taking a boat ride with MLAs in Khunti

Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the uncertainty over Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s fate as an MLA, three buses with Soren and the ruling legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition reached the Latratu dam in Khunti district from Ranchi.



In a picture tweeted by JMM Koderma on Saturday, Soren is seen taking a boat ride near Latratu dam along with the JMM and Congress MLAs.

The move comes after a third round of meeting of legislators to chalk out a strategy to deal with the scenario. The ruling MLAs had taken part in the meeting along with their luggage, PTI reported.

State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam claimed the MLAs were going for a “picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district”. He had earlier said that the MLAs can not be poached and will put up in Ranchi only.



Minister Satyanand Bhokta told ANI that all ministers and MLAs are together.

Visuals showed buses ferrying the Jharkhand MLAs from the CM’s residence to avoid poaching attempts.

Jharkhand | Visuals from Latratu dam in Khunti dist where UPA legislators went with CM, heavy police force deployed



All ministers & MLAs are together. We'll go to other places too, don't know where we will go next. Several things in motion right now: Minister Satyanand Bhokta

On August 25, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had sent its opinion to Bais on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself. The BJP, who filed a petition on the case, said that Soren had violated Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951



Meanwhile, Governor Bias is likely to send the disqualification order of Soren to the ECI by evening, NDTV reported.



Soren’s disqualification would mean that he will have to resign as an MLA, but can get re-elected within six months. He can also continue to remain the CM of the state if the legislators of the ruling United Progressive Alliance name him as the coalition’s leader.

In the 81-member assembly, the ruling coalition has 49 MLAs, with the JMM with 30 MLAs, Congress with 18 MLAs, and one from the RJD.



On Thursday, the coalition partners claimed that there was no threat to the government with the JMM claiming that Soren will remain the CM for a full term till 2024.