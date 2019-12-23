Dumka and Barhet Election Results Live: Will Hemant Soren win the CM berth

Hemant Soren is contesting from two seats Dumka and Barhait.

Dumka and Barhet Assembly Election Result Live: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is contesting from two seats Dumka and Barhait. He is also the chief ministerial candidate of the grand alliance comprising JMM, RJD and Congress. He had served as the fifth Chief Minister of Jharkhand between July 2013 and December 2014. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress is contesting 31 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting from seven seats while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is in the fray from 43 seats.

In Dumka, which is also the sub-capital of Jharkhand, Soren is contesting against BJP leader and outgoing Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi. The seat went to the polls in the last and fifth phase on December 20.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Lois Marandi had won from here by defeating Hemant by a margin of 4,914 votes. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In Barhait, both the BJP and AJSU have pitted their candidates against Hemant Soren. While AJSU has nominated Gamliyel Hembrom, the BJP has fielded Simon Malto. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has fielded Hopnat Tudu. The other candidates in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Baidhnath Pahadiya, Lok Jan Shakti Party’s (LJP) Samuel Kumar Maraiya and TMC’s Sheel Tudu. A few Independents are also in the fray.