BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini. (Photo/ANI)

Hema Malini bizarre statement: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini was among the 25 MPs who skipped an important Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting earlier this week to discuss the serious issue of air pollution in Delhi. The non-serious approach of the lawmakers over a matter of such grave concern had earned them criticism from all quarters. Hema Malini, however, has presented a rather bizarre explanation behind the absence of MPs from the meeting.

Responding to reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday, the Mathura MP said that those (MPs) not living in Delhi were not affected by it, so they may have decided not to attend the meeting.

“Maybe the reason is that those who are connected and living here are participating, but those from other places like Bombay the problem isn’t as much. So they aren’t taking as much interest. I have no idea,” Hema Malini said.

The actor-turned-politician, Gautam Gambhir and 21 other MPs were criticised for ignoring the meeting during which leaders and officials were supposed to discuss ways to curb air pollution in the national capital that has reached catastrophic levels in the last fortnight.

Taking strong note of their absence, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had pulled up civic officials for their absence. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who heads the panel, had reportedly written to the Lok Sabha Speaker expressing his ‘displeasure’ at the absence of senior government officials from the meeting which had to be postponed.

Despite the backlash, only three of Delhi’s seven MPs participated in Lok Sabha debate over Delhi pollution on Tuesday.