Hema Malini raises monkey menace in Lok Sabha, suggests ‘Monkey Safari’ to tackle issue

Mathura MP Hema Malini raised the issue of monkey menace at religious places in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaking during the Zero Hour, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that people in her constituency were suffering as money often snatch away items from pilgrims. “People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims,” Malini said.

The actor-turned politician listed deforestation as the main cause of the menace. As a remedy, Malini suggested that the government develop a monkey safari in Mathura. “I’ve demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys,” the BJP leader said.

Explaining it further, Malini said that monkeys had started picking on the habits of humans due to deforestation. ” There should be fruit bearing trees in forests. Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them. They don’t want fruits now, but samosa and fruity,” the Mathura MP told the House.

Malini also said that sterlisation attempts had made the monkeys ‘violent’.

The BJP leader’s cause was supported by many other leaders in the Lok Sabha. Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan said that the issue concerned the citizens of the national capital too. “Their terror is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes located in Lutyens Zone. People are forced to stay in homes. And all this is happening as we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered homes,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Uttar MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay narrated an incident when his spectacles had been snatched by the monkey. The TMC MP recounted that the monkey returned his spectacles only after he offered it fruit juice.