Veteran actress and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini took part in a cleanliness drive along with other leaders at the Parliament on Saturday morning. Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur also participated in the drive along with her, reported news agency ANI.

Wearing a grey kurta and black pants, Hema Malini was spotted sweeping the road inside the premises of the parliament as part of the initiative “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” organised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, many were not impressed by the actor-turned politician’s sweeping skills as the camera captured her moving the broom in the air.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

And the Twitterati made sure that her name showed up at the top of Twitter trends.

Hema malini after this pic.twitter.com/J0bYzFhKju — AKSHAY UDASI (@akshayu9294) July 13, 2019

Every one to Hema malini pic.twitter.com/A9qV5wvvlt — Rishi raj misra ???????????? (@rishi_memes) July 13, 2019

Hema malini after seeing the झाडू. pic.twitter.com/yLPeHZsWYn — kamal chauhan (@kamalchauhan04) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini is afraid that she might complete the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ if she sweeps seriously. pic.twitter.com/WEXeWR7w2x — Upendra Tudu (@utudugod) July 13, 2019

When it comes to trying sweeping

Fakhar Zaman is way more better than Hema Malini ji

Atleast Fakhar Zaman tried pic.twitter.com/GFTQaJC03R — Subham (@subhsays) July 13, 2019

One of the best performance by Hema Malini Ji in her entire career. pic.twitter.com/AM0zGok0Lm — Thakur Baldev Singh 2.0 (@HathwalaThakur) July 13, 2019

“Even a broom can be a brush to a true artist.” – Hema Malini. ???????????? https://t.co/MseaRiR9wZ — Issho ㊙ (@stonedsisyphus) July 13, 2019

It is also not the first time that Malini has been accused of not putting up sincere efforts in drives she has taken part in. During her campaign for 2019 Lok sabha elections, she was criticised for working in the farm and driving a tractor for just photo ops.

Meanwhile, Minister of State For Finance Thakur Anurag Thakur, who also took part in the cleanliness drive, shared a post on Twitter, “Keeping India clean, beautiful and sustainable is an investment in well being and prosperity of our generation & the future…#SwachhAbhiyan everyday, everywhere; this is our home”.

A pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is focussed on improving sanitation in the country, create awareness about cleanliness and make India free of open defecation.

The cleanliness mission began in 2014 when the BJP first came to power and aimed at building 90 million toilets in rural India by October 2, 2019 which is also Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth date, both of whom are important part of India’s history.

The mission also found itself in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech while she presented the Budget earlier this month.

She had said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has reached the very conscience of the country apart from bringing along health and environmental benefits. This mission which was initiated in 2014, has achieved a remarkable success as 9.6 crore toilets have been built since October 2, 2014, she had added.

The ambitious project was also the inspiration behind Bollywood movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which starred actor Akshay Kumar.