“Hello, Ice cream loge?” That’s Rahul Gandhi feeding ice cream to toddler during MP campaign run. Watch video

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Gandhi turns back after listening to a child’s murmur and offers him a spoon of the sweet dish.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday surprised a toddler by offering him a spoon full of ice cream while visiting a food outlet in Indore during his campaign for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Gandhi turns back after listening to a child’s murmur and offers him a spoon of the sweet dish. Gandhi asks the toddler, “Hello, Ice cream loge.” He then walks up to him and feeds him the ice cream. The video, recorded in city’s ’56 Dukaan’, is going viral on social media. Gandhi was also seen having a meal in the restaurant with party’s state chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress president is visiting the poll-bound state to boost his party’s prospects in the upcoming elections. In other unconventional acts, the Congress boss has been seen visiting temples and even having chai-samosa at roadside tea stalls.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi interacted with a bunch of journalists in the state’s Indore district where he attempted a cover up his earlier goof up where he said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son was named in the Panama papers scandal.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi was seen offering ice-cream to a child with his spoon at Indore’s ’56 Dukan’ yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh ( video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/iF1YYeXy63 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Gandhi suggested that it was not his fault as the “huge amount of corruption” in the Bharatiya Janata Party confused him. “BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain (The amount of corruption in BJP confused me yesterday. MP CM didn’t do Panama, he did e-tendering and Vyampam scam),” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday Gandhi was seen offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple before addressed two election rallies and signed it off with a road-show in Indore amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev”.