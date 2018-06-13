‘Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo’ – Now, Mumbai Police gets inspired by viral ‘chai pi lo’ aunty, tweets this cheeky message

Mumbai Police used the meme to spread a message. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Police is known for its cheeky tweets. Every now and then, the city police tweets something hilarious from its Twitter handle issuing road safety advisory in a funny style. The latest tweet from Mumbai Police is another example of the same where it referred to Somvati Mahawar’s video ‘Hello friends, Chai Pi Lo!’ video that went viral on the internet and asked people to wear a helmet. In this viral video, a woman can be seen asking people if they had tea while drinking it from a glass.

The video was the subject of many memes and jokes on social media. The Mumbai Police couldn’t stop itself from joining the riot and urged people to wear helmets while driving in a classic way. It used Mahawar’s way of reaching out to people on the internet.

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo… to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA pic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018

“Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo… to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA.” They have also edited the part where she says “Chai Pi Lo” to “Helmet pehen lo,” the tweet from Mumbai Police said.

In the past Mumbai Police has often entertained its Twitter followers through smart tweets. Recently, it had taken a jibe at Daisy Shah’s viral dialogue from Race 3 spreading awareness on keeping one’s personal information safe.

Before that, it had picked up the song ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi… Kuch Door Chalte Hi’ and had used it to pass on a road safety message. The Mumbai Police has over 4.6 million followers on Twitter where they frequently post updates about the city’s whereabouts.