Helicopter with 6 passengers onboard crash lands in Uttarakhand

Helicopter crash lands in Uttarakhand: At least six passengers were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed during take-off at Kedarnath on Monday. The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground but the exact cause of the accident is yet be known. According to news agency ANI, all six passengers are safe. “Six passengers injured after UT Air helicopter crash lands during take-off at Kedarnath helipad, the rear part of the helicopter hit the ground; all 6 passengers are safe,” ANI said in a tweet.

Privately owned, UTair India operates in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and ferries pilgrims to various shrines in the Himalayan region. According to the information posted on its website, UTair has accomplished specialised tasks like ferrying of pilgrims to Holy Amarnath Shrine, Machail Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Mani Mahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh, Char Dham and Do Dham yatra in Uttrakhand, charters to Hemkund Sahib, Himalaya Darshan and Jheel Darshan flying of Uttarakhand.

The company claims flying for elections, disaster management in Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, airborne geophysical surveys, Heli-Skiing in Manali and Gulmarg among some of the key tasks that it has performed using AS 350 B3 helicopters. UTair also writes that it has an unblemished record of safety, have the high standards of maintenance and all our Pilots are ex-Air Force/Army personnel and highly experienced.

