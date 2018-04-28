​​​
  3. Held ‘extensive, fruitful’ talks with Xi, says Modi in Chinese social media Weibo

Held ‘extensive, fruitful’ talks with Xi, says Modi in Chinese social media Weibo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held "extensive and fruitful" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here.

By: | Wuhan | Published: April 28, 2018 8:22 AM
narendra modi, xi jinping, Weibo, china, india, india china relations, Hubei Provincial Museum Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held “extensive and fruitful” talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held “extensive and fruitful” talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here. “I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues,” Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers. “Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture,” he said. Modi and Xi are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top