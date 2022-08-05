Heisenberg effect? Chemistry graduate held in Rs 1,400-crore drug bust, cooked chemicals to make mephedrone

In a real-life incident that draws a striking resemblance to the hit TV show Breaking Bad, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police have arrested a chemistry graduate and seized 709 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,403 crore as per the international valuation of narcotics.



According to the Mumbai Police, the accused is among five people arrested in connection with a drugs case registered by the ANC Worli unit in March. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, Datta Nalawade, the accused had studied organic chemistry and used his knowledge to cook mephedrone. He then supplied it to clients whom he contacted through social media.

How ANC zeroed in on real-life Heisenberg



Of the five accused, two people had been arrested earlier from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The role of a woman, the fourth accused in the case, was revealed during the questioning of the two accused. As per the police, the woman was allegedly involved in supplying the mephedrone and a hunt was launched.

The woman was eventually tracked down and arrested on July 27. Her interrogation led to the arrest of another accused on August 2. The four arrested accused were then interrogated together and it was then that the ANC found that they were procuring the narcotic from a fifth person.

“We arrested the fifth person and during his interrogation, it came to light that he had studied organic chemistry. He would use his knowledge of chemistry to cook chemicals to make mephedrone. To hide his identity, he also made accounts in various names on social media platforms,” Nalawade said, according to The Indian Express.

The questioning of this fifth accused, the chemistry graduate, led the police to a place in Nallasopara from where the ANC seized the mephedrone on Wednesday.

The police said they are now on the lookout to ascertain where the accused prepared the narcotic.